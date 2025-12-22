About half of Americans say they’ve already given the 2028 presidential election, set to be the first presidential election since 2016 without a sitting president vying for the nomination on either side, at least some thought, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

With nearly three years to go until that election, about two-thirds of Americans haven’t gotten so far as to have any possible candidates in mind yet, while 33% of Americans say they do.

Survey conducted December 4-7, 2025 online and by telephone with 1,032 adult Americans.