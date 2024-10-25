Government corruption, the possibility of global war, and economic uncertainty are among the fears gripping the American psyche in 2024, according to new findings from the Chapman University Annual Survey of American Fears.

The fear of corrupt government officials tops the list this year as it has for the last nine years. Americans are also very fearful about loved ones becoming seriously ill or dying, nuclear war, terrorism, and running out of money.

Chapman University engaged SSRS to conduct the 2024 wave of The Chapman University Survey on American Fears (CSAF). Chapman University initiated this nationwide poll on what strikes fear in Americans in 2014. The primary objective of this survey is to collect annual data on the fears, worries and concerns of Americans, the personal, behavioral and attitudinal characteristics related to those fears, and how those fears are associated with other attitudes and behaviors. The CSAF is a project of the Earl Babbie Research Center in the Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at Chapman University. The Earl Babbie Research Center is dedicated to using a variety of social science research methods to examine critical social, behavioral, economic and environmental problems.

CSAF was conducted online via the SSRS Opinion Panel and invited adults age 18 and older to participate via the web. The SSRS Opinion Panel is a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques.

