The American public is frustrated, disappointed and increasingly angry at the state of politics 100 days into Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, with neither party positioned to change the mood.

The study was conducted for CNN via web and phone using a hybrid sample methodology, which included both the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults aged 18 or older recruited using probability based sampling techniques, and a registration-based sample, or RBS, a nationally representative sample of registered voters.