A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds a large majority—84%—of the public believes that a president must obey a ruling of the United States Supreme Court, while 16% say the president has the power to ignore a Court ruling. Despite this belief in the authority of the Court, 55% believe the Court is going out of its way to avoid making a ruling that President Donald Trump might refuse to obey, while 45% percent say the Court is not going out of its way to avoid ruling against the president.

The survey was conducted on the SSRS Opinion Panel Sept. 15-24, 2025, interviewing 1,043 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-3.3 percentage points.

The SSRS Opinion Panel is a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques. Contact us to learn more about the SSRS Opinion Panel.