Most Americans see an immigration officer’s fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Renee Good as an inappropriate use of force, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds. Roughly half view it as a sign of broader issues with the way US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is operating, with less than one-third saying that ICE operations have made cities safer.

Just 26% of Americans say that they view the shooting as an appropriate use of force. The majority, 56%, call it an inappropriate use of force, with 51% saying that it also reflects bigger problems with the way that ICE is operating.

Survey conducted January 9-12, 2026 online and by telephone with 1,209 adult Americans recruited from a probability-based panel.