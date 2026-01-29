Overall, 58% of adults oppose a U.S. takeover of the island, 21% favor it and 20% say they are not sure, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents overwhelmingly oppose the U.S. taking over Greenland (82% oppose, 4% favor). Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more divided: 41% favor it, while 33% oppose it.

We surveyed 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.