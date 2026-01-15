Perceptions of performance on just business behavior peaked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Since then, the gap between those who view companies as just versus unjust has narrowed to its smallest margin in seven years, suggesting declining confidence in corporate behavior.

Only 53% of Americans believe large U.S. companies are very or somewhat just, the lowest percentage since Just Capital began this polling in 2019. Only 35% believe our current form of capitalism is working for the average American.

A just company demonstrates a commitment to doing right by its workers, its customers, the environment, the community, its shareholders, and the business itself.

The 2025 Americans’ Views on Business Survey was fielded among 2,004 Americans – a sample representative of the U.S. adult population – between August 18 through September 2, 2025. Our quantitative research partner is SSRS, an objective, nonpartisan research institution that provides scientifically rigorous statistical surveys of the U.S. population.

The full survey was conducted on the SSRS Opinion Panel from August 18 through September 2, 2025 among a general population sample of 2,004 English- and Spanish-speaking U.S. adults ages 18 and older, with an oversample of 470 Hispanic and 253 non-Hispanic Black respondents.