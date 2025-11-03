One year out from the midterm elections, the Democratic Party holds a sizable enthusiasm advantage as views of President Donald Trump dip further into negative territory, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The Democrats’ 5-point advantage among registered voters in the generic congressional ballot falls short of the 11-point edge they held in CNN polling a year before the 2018 midterms. And favorable views of the party still stand near all-time lows as they have throughout this year, 8 points below where they were in the fall of Trump’s first year in office.

The study was conducted for CNN via web and telephone on the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques. Surveys were obtained October 27-30, 2025, with a representative sample of n=1,245 respondents. The margin of sampling error for total respondents is +/-3.1 at the 95% confidence level. The design effect is 1.3.