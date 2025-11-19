Months into the Trump deportation campaign, one-third of noncitizens, including about 60 percent of undocumented immigrants, say they are avoiding aspects of daily life. Additionally, more than half of noncitizen immigrants now say they are worried that they or a family member will be detained or deported, an increase since 2023. Among undocumented immigrants, 75 percent say they fear detention or deportation.

The KFF/New York Times 2025 Survey of Immigrants was designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at KFF. The survey was conducted August 28 – October 20, 2025, online, by telephone, and by mail among a nationally representative sample of 1,805 immigrants, defined as adults living in the U.S. who were born outside the U.S. Respondents had the option to complete the survey in one of six languages: English (n=1,310), Spanish (n=431), Chinese (n=38), Korean (n=21), and Vietnamese (n=5), and Haitian-Creole.

Respondents were reached through one of five sampling modes: an address-based sample, a random digit dial telephone (RDD) sample of prepaid (pay-as-you-go) cell phone numbers, a callback sample of telephone numbers that were previously selected for an RDD survey, the SSRS Opinion Panel, and the SSRS/KFF Immigrants Panel.

Sampling, data collection, weighting, and tabulation were managed by SSRS in collaboration with public opinion researchers at KFF.