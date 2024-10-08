Special Report in New England Journal of Medicine Analyzes Results from 28 National Polls to Discuss Implications of the 2024 Election Outcome for U.S. Health Policy

Features SSRS — Blendon Poll on Partisan Differences in Preferences for Future Government Health Spending

A new Special Report in the New England Journal of Medicine analyzes Democrats’ and Republicans’ often conflicting views on health policy issues and discusses the implications of the 2024 election outcome for future U.S. health policy.[1]

Authors Robert J. Blendon, John M. Benson, and Natalie B. Le reviewed results from 28 recent national opinion polls. The article features a recent SSRS – Robert J. Blendon Poll that looks at the differences between Democrats and Republicans on their preferences for future government spending for major domestic health programs and agencies, such as the Medicare, Medicaid, veterans’ medical care, the NIH, CDC, FDA, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and SNAP, as well as global health activities.

The article also focuses on differences in views concerning abortion, IVF, the ACA, and future gun policies, as well as trust in key health institutions. The authors conclude that the outcome of the 2024 election will matter substantially to future U.S. health policy.

[1] Blendon RJ, Benson JM, Le NB, “Implications of the 2024 Election Outcome for U.S. Health Policy,” New England Journal of Medicine. ePub, October 2, 2024, DOI: 10.1056/NEJMsr2411712.