There is widespread use of health care apps or websites to manage individuals’ health care with about three in four adults in the U.S. saying they have used a health care app or website in the past year, including majorities of adults regardless of income, education, race and ethnicity, and where they live. The most common use of these health care apps includes getting test and lab results, making appointments, and managing prescriptions or medications. This includes health care apps managed by a health provider like MyChart or other online patient portals for doctors, hospitals, or insurance companies, but does not include personal fitness or wellness apps used to track health and wellbeing.

This KFF Health Tracking Poll/KFF Tracking Poll on Health Information and Trust was designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at KFF. The survey was conducted September 23-29, 2025, online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 1,334 U.S. adults in English (n=1,255) and in Spanish (n=79). The sample includes 1,026 adults (n=64 in Spanish) reached through the SSRS Opinion Panel either online (n=1,004) or over the phone (n=22). The SSRS Opinion Panel is a nationally representative probability-based panel where panel members are recruited randomly in one of two ways: (a) Through invitations mailed to respondents randomly sampled from an Address-Based Sample (ABS) provided by Marketing Systems Groups (MSG) through the U.S. Postal Service’s Computerized Delivery Sequence (CDS); (b) from a dual-frame random digit dial (RDD) sample provided by MSG. For the online panel component, invitations were sent to panel members by email followed by up to three reminder emails.