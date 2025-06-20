The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that was passed by House Republicans and is currently being discussed by the U.S. Senate is viewed unfavorably by a majority of adults (64%), including large majorities of independents and Democrats. Six in ten Republicans have a favorable opinion of the bill, but this support is largely driven by supporters of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, while two-thirds of non-MAGA Republicans view the bill unfavorably.

This KFF Health Tracking Poll was designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at KFF. The survey was conducted June 4-8, 2025, online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 1,321 U.S. adults in English (1,258) and in Spanish (63). The sample includes 1,032 adults (n=49 in Spanish) reached through the SSRS Opinion Panel either online (n=1,005) or over the phone (n=27).

The SSRS Opinion Panel is a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques. Contact SSRS for more information on the SSRS Opinion Panel.