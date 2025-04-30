A rising share of Americans say that President Donald Trump’s deportation policies have gone too far, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds.

Just over half, 52%, say Trump has gone too far in deporting undocumented immigrants, up from 45% in February. A similar 52% now say that Trump’s immigration policies have not made the US safer. And most, 57%, say that they do not believe the federal government is being careful in following the law while carrying out deportations.

The study was conducted for CNN via web and phone using a hybrid sample methodology, which included both the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults aged 18 or older recruited using probability–based sampling techniques, and a registration–based sample, or RBS, a nationally representative sample of registered voters.