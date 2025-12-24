Most Americans don’t have faith that their political leaders care what they have to say.

But if they had the chance to tell Washington something, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, they’d say plenty, much of it about the economy.

That was the most common response when Americans were asked to share in their own words what they’d tell President Donald Trump to make life in the US better.

Survey conducted December 4-7, 2025 online and by telephone with 1,032 adult Americans recruited from a probability-based panel.