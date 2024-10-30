New Jersey registered voters are more likely to say they will vote for Democrats up and down the ballot between now and Election Day on Nov. 5, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Results are from a statewide poll of 1,018 adults contacted through the probability-based Rutgers-Eagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22. The full sample has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points. The registered voter subsample contains 929 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points.