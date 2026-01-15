Gov. Phil Murphy ends his tenure as a C student in the eyes of New Jerseyans, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll. The Poll asked residents to give Murphy a final grade for the job he has done as governor, using a standard educational grading scale ranging from A (4 points) to F (0 points). Murphy earns a C overall for the past eight years, with a grade-point average of 2.09. Nine percent of residents give him an A, 32% a B, 23% a C, 16% a D, and 13% an F.

Results are from a statewide poll of 1,570 New Jersey adults contacted through the RutgersEagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel from Dec. 29, 2025, to Jan. 6, 2026. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points.