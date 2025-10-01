A new Marquette Law School national survey finds that Americans are overall pessimistic about reducing intense political conflict, with half of those polled saying heated language by leaders makes violence more likely. Additionally, half of Republicans say the threat of violence against political leaders is a very big problem, compared with 27% of independents and 30% of Democrats.

The survey was conducted July 7-16, 2025, interviewing 1,005 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-3.4 percentage points. Interviews were conducted online using the SSRS Opinion Panel.

The SSRS Opinion Panel is a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques.