The News Literacy in America report acts as a comprehensive overview of how teenagers think about, experience and engage with today’s information landscape. This research aims to inform educators and policymakers as they weigh how to best integrate news literacy in schools — and to help journalists and researchers better understand the needs of young people in this area.

To learn about teens’ information behaviors and mindsets, assess the state of news literacy education and identify ways to ensure young people become well-informed, critical thinkers, the News Literacy Project engaged SSRS to conduct a nationally representative, probability-based online survey via the SSRS Opinion Panel.

