Employers have a critical role in addressing the opioid crisis in the United States.

To guide employer efforts, the federal government created the Recovery-Ready Workplace framework, suggesting employer action in 4 areas: prevention and risk reduction, education, employment, and treatment.

To understand the state of workplace readiness, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the de Beaumont Foundation conducted a national survey of 1010 US employees. Data were collected via online and telephone surveys using the SSRS Opinion Panel.

