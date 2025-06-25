In the midst of a multi-state measles outbreak, a new poll by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the de Beaumont Foundation found that most U.S. adults (79%) say parents should be required to have children vaccinated against preventable diseases like measles, mumps, and rubella to attend school.

This survey was fielded for the Harvard Opinion Research Program (HORP) based at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in partnership with the de Beaumont Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The study was conducted with more than 2,500 respondents, online and by phone, through the probability-based SSRS Opinion Panel.