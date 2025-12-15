Americans are increasingly concerned about the growing influence of the sports gambling industry and remain wary of its effect on the games they watch, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll. These negative trends cut across almost all groups — including, notably, the most ardent sports fans and bettors themselves.

Results are based on a survey of 1,032 American adults interviewed online and by phone Dec. 4-7 through the SSRS Opinion Panel, an ongoing survey panel recruited through random sampling of U.S. households. The final sample was weighted to U.S. population demographics and political characteristics, and it carries a margin of sampling error of +/- 3.5 percentage points. The poll was conducted by The Post and the University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement and Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism.