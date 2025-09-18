A survey by Elon University’s Imagining the Digital Future Center finds that more than half of American adults believe the expanded use of AI will have significant impacts on key human capacities and behaviors in the next decade.

The survey asked U.S. adults about their views on the effect of AI systems on 12 core human capacities and found that on each of those attributes, people expect that the impact of AI systems will be more negative than positive in the next 10 years.

This study was conducted for Elon’s Imagining the Digital Future Center by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from July 17 to July 20, 2025 among a sample of 1,005 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=975) and telephone (n=30) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.