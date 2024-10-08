A new SSRS – Robert J. Blendon poll finds that high health care costs, drug prices, and large medical bills are the dominant health care issues in the 2024 election cycle. Nearly half (46%) of U.S. adults cite high health care costs and drug prices the most important health care issue; another 13% consider the problem of large medical bills to be most important.

These findings are part of an SSRS – Robert J. Blendon study conducted on the SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus August 2 – 5, 2024, among a nationally representative sample of 1,035 adults aged 18 and older.