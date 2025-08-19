Glen Mills, PA – August 19, 2025 – SSRS, the full-service public opinion and research firm that is redefining research to impact positive change, is proud to announce the launch of the SSRS Center for Innovation in State Research (SCISR). Drawing on decades of experience conducting rigorous research at the state, regional, and local level, SCISR will advance research methodologies, create innovative solutions, and facilitate collaboration among researchers and stakeholders.

Research at the state and local level is increasingly vital for informing policy and public understanding; yet it brings unique challenges. SCISR will provide practical strategies, tools, and solutions to help organizations navigate these complexities and improve the quality of research in state and local geographies, by:

Engaging in innovation and experimentation to advance methods for smaller geographies.

Gathering reliable research on public opinion and voting behavior.

Conducting rigorous statistical research to guide policymakers.

Designing efficient state and local area samples and implementing thoughtful methodologies.

Ensuring diverse, underrepresented voices are reflected in the research design.

Leveraging qualitative methods to enhance statistics with lived experiences.

Through SCISR, SSRS will deepen its partnership with researchers, policymakers, and practitioners across states, counties, and cities to generate the data needed to inform elections and voter needs, as well as guide policy in areas such as health and healthcare, education, public safety, housing, labor, transportation, and more.

“SSRS has long been committed to rigorous research at state and local levels,” said Susan Sherr, Director of SCISR. “With the launch of SCISR, we expand that commitment – experimenting, collaborating, and sharing ideas across sectors to improve how we deliver data that truly impact people’s lives and their local communities.”

# # #

About SSRS:

No matter how simple or complex, SSRS is your partner for research solutions. A full-service public opinion and survey research firm with a dedicated team of critical thinkers, we have genuine enthusiasm for our work and a shared goal to connect people through research. SSRS solutions include groundbreaking approaches fit for purpose in both Qualitative and Quantitative Research areas: the SSRS Opinion Panel and Omnibus, Encipher®, Virtual Insights, Qualibus, additional online and multi-modal solutions, and custom research programs. Our research divisions include Policy & Polling, Public Affairs, Health & Health Policy, Sports & Entertainment, and Civil Society. Our Centers for Innovation serve as hubs for State Research (SCISR) and Methods Research (SCIMR). With the latest data collection best practices, cutting-edge survey methodologies, and an industry leading team, SSRS is redefining what research companies do.