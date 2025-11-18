The 2025 Survey of Immigrants, a partnership between KFF and The New York Times, takes an in-depth look at the experiences of immigrants during the first year of President Trump’s second term, including their worries related to increased immigration enforcement, their health and economic wellbeing, and the political views and preferences of immigrant voters.

The KFF/New York Times 2025 Survey of Immigrants was designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at KFF. The survey was conducted August 28 – October 20, 2025, online, by telephone, and by mail among a nationally representative sample of 1,805 immigrants, defined as adults living in the U.S. who were born outside the U.S. Respondents had the option to complete the survey in one of six languages: English (n=1,310), Spanish (n=431), Chinese (n=38), Korean (n=21), and Vietnamese (n=5), and Haitian-Creole.

Respondents were reached through one of five sampling modes: an address-based sample, a random digit dial telephone (RDD) sample of prepaid (pay-as-you-go) cell phone numbers, a callback sample of telephone numbers that were previously selected for an RDD survey, the SSRS Opinion Panel, and the SSRS/KFF Immigrants Panel.

Sampling, data collection, weighting, and tabulation were managed by SSRS in collaboration with public opinion researchers at KFF.