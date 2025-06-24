What do Americans think about the possibility of launching U.S. airstrikes against Iran, which President Donald Trump threatened this week unless the country dismantles its nuclear program? The Washington Post texted more than 1,000 people on Wednesday to ask.

The poll finds Americans opposing U.S. airstrikes against Iran by a 20 percentage-point margin — 45 percent to 25 percent — with a sizable 30 percent saying they are unsure.

This Washington Post poll was conducted by text message on June 18, 2025, among a random sample of 1,008 U.S. adults from the SSRS Opinion Panel, an ongoing survey panel recruited through random sampling of U.S. households.