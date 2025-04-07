Eighteen months since taking office, Mayor Freddie O’Connell continues to enjoy broad public approval. The 2025 Vanderbilt Poll–Nashville found his favorability among Nashville residents at 67 percent—a very high level of approval for any elected politician that underscores the success of his first year and a half in office. Approval differs across party lines, with 44 percent of Republicans approving versus 83 percent of Democrats, but this 39-point gap is far smaller than the 80-point partisan gap in President Donald Trump’s national approval rating.

The poll surveyed a representative sample of 1,008 adults aged 18 or older living in Nashville-Davidson County, Tennessee, via web and telephone.