At a time of deep political divisions, registered Tennessee voters are united in their overwhelming support for key federal programs, according to the latest semiannual statewide Vanderbilt Poll. Concern about the U.S. economy and personal financial futures is also prevalent, while partisan divides are more apparent on issues such as immigration, tariffs and President Donald Trump’s response to court rulings against his actions and policies.

According to the Spring 2025 Vanderbilt Poll, conducted by SSRS. The poll surveyed a representative sample of 1,223 Tennessee registered voters aged 18 or older, via web and telephone.