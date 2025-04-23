Most U.S. adults favor deporting some or all immigrants who are living in the United States illegally, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. At the same time, many expect deportations to lead to higher food prices in their area.

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to examine how U.S. adults expect deportations of immigrants who are living in the United States illegally to affect prices in their local community.

For this analysis, we surveyed 5,123 adults from Feb. 24 to March 2, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

