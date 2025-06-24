President Donald Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes against Iran is broadly unpopular with Americans, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS after the strikes.

Americans disapprove of the strikes, 56% to 44%, according to the survey, with strong disapproval outpacing the share who strongly approve. Most distrust Trump’s decision-making on the use of force in Iran, with about 6 in 10 worried that the strikes will increase the Iranian threat to the US.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS on June 22 and 23. Interviews with 1,030 adults nationwide were conducted by text message. People interviewed for the poll are members of the nationally representative SSRS Text Message Panel.