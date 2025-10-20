Today, 21% of U.S. workers say at least some of their work is done with AI, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in September. That share is up from 16% roughly a year ago. Most American workers (65%) still say they don’t use AI much or at all in their job.

The Pew Research Center conducted this survey to look at AI usage among U.S. workers.

The analysis comes from a larger survey of a nationally representative sample of 8,750 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 2-8, 2025. This analysis included 5,010 U.S. workers who are employed part time or full time and who have only one job or have more than one but consider one of them to be their primary job. Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

