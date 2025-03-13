With the current debate over U.S. expansion, a new survey by the Center for Public Opinion Research (CPOR) at Stetson University finds that Americans remain deeply divided on the prospect of adding a 51st state.

This study was conducted by Stetson University’s Center for Public Opinion Research through SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from February 21 – February 23, 2025, among a sample of 1,006 respondents. The survey was conducted via web and telephone.