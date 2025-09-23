Approximately 93 million Americans provide unpaid care to at least one person in their lives. The likelihood of being a caregiver, and the intensity of that experience, cuts across every demographic and geographic line in the U.S.

A new report from ARCHANGELS reveals that younger caregivers and those scoring high on the Caregivers Intensity Index are significantly more likely than others to seek out support in the form of seeing a mental health professional, seeking peer support online, or turning to AI for information about health conditions.

This study was conducted for ARCHANGELS by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection for this study was conducted from January 17 to January 21, 2025, and from February 7 to February 10, 2025, among a total sample of N = 2,012 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n = 1,952) and telephone (n = 60) and administered in English (n = 2,012).

The margin of error for total respondents is +/- 2.6 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. For results among the n=728 caregivers, the margin of sampling error is +/- 4.3 percentage points. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.