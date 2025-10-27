Increasingly, Meena Khan, MD, and other sleep medicine physicians at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have been diagnosing younger people with sleep apnea, which affects nearly 30 million Americans of all ages.

About 80% of sleep apnea cases are undiagnosed, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. A recent Ohio State survey of 1,004 Americans found 43% think being sleepy during the day means they didn’t get enough sleep. It’s possible that a full night’s rest of seven or eight hours is being interrupted by sleep apnea, said Khan, associate clinical professor of Internal Medicine in Ohio State’s Department of Sleep Medicine.

This study was conducted by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from Aug. 1 – Aug. 4, 2025, among a sample of 1,004 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=974) and telephone (n=30) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.