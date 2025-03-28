A new article from The Brookings Institution breaks down findings from the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll, conducted on the SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus.

After weeks of a shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s renewal of its large-scale military assault in the strip has revived questions about the war’s ultimate aims, beyond the release of the Israeli hostages, and energized talk of the possible removal of Gaza’s Palestinians, now in the name of implementing President Donald Trump’s ideas.

To measure the popularity of Trump’s ideas among the American public, we asked several related questions in our latest round of the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll. The survey was fielded by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform from March 7-9, 2025, among a sample of 1,004 respondents. The margin of error is +/-3.7% at the 95% confidence level. The data were weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.