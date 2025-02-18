Americans remain largely divided along partisan lines over U.S. aid to Ukraine, nearly three years after Russia’s military invasion. Republicans and Democrats also differ widely over whether the United States benefits from NATO membership and whether European countries are spending enough on their own defense.

For this analysis, we surveyed 9,544 U.S. adults from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2025.

Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Surveys were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer.

The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and its methodology.

Note: This survey was fielded prior to President Donald Trump’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s comments on Ukraine’s accession to NATO.