With immigration and border security getting attention heading into November’s elections, a large majority of the public reports hearing false claims about immigrants from candidates or elected officials, and many immigrants say the rhetoric is negatively affecting how they are treated, a new KFF Health Misinformation Tracking Poll finds.

Fielded before the Sept. 10 debate between former President Trump and Vice President Harris, the poll tested the public’s awareness of, and belief in, several statements about immigrants, both false and true. A companion survey of immigrants examines their views and experiences during the campaign.