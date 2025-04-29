The 2023 California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) showed that less than half of young children ages 0–5 in California have regular child care arrangements. Young children who are Latinx or who are from low-income households are less likely to have regular child care. CHIS data also indicate that nearly 1 in 5 households with children ages 0–5 are not able to secure child care when they need it for a week or longer.

These households report cost as the main reason they are unable to obtain child care. Moreover, the proportion of households that spend $200 or more per week on child care has increased since 2019. These CHIS findings highlight critical gaps surrounding child care in California.

The UCLA Center for Health Policy and Research CHIS Survey is conducted by SSRS.

