With more than a month to go until New Jersey’s June 10 primary, registered Republicans and Republican-leaning independents seem to be coalescing around Jack Ciattarelli, while registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents are more divided among the six candidates in their race, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Results are from a statewide poll of 1,058 adults contacted through the probability-based Rutgers-Eagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel from April 1 to April 10. The full sample has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points. The registered voter subsample contains 966 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points.