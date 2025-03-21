A new article from The Brookings Institution breaks down findings from the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll, conducted on the SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus.

Last summer, an American public opinion poll showed that Americans supported Ukraine over Russia by a wide margin: 62% to 2%. Taken a week after the fateful White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and a few days after the White House announced it was suspending aid to Ukraine, our latest poll shows roughly the same results: 59% of Americans say they sympathize more with Ukraine while 2% say they sympathize more with Russia. And only a little more than a third (35%) say they support Trump’s decision to suspend aid to Ukraine. These are among the findings of the latest round of the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll.

The survey was fielded by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform from March 7-9, 2025, among a sample of 1,004 respondents. The margin of error is +/-3.7% at the 95% confidence level. The data were weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.