Democrats and Republicans both think it is important that the U.S. is a world leader in science, but most Democrats now think it is losing ground compared with other countries.

For this report, we surveyed 5,111 U.S. adults from Oct. 20 to 26, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

