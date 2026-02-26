10% of all U.S. adults say they are a caregiver for a parent age 65 or older. Another 3% are caregivers for a spouse or partner age 65 or older.

Among Americans with an aging parent, spouse or partner, those with lower incomes are much more likely to be caregivers than those with middle and upper incomes.

For this study, we surveyed 8,750 adults from Sept. 2 to 8, 2025. The survey included 1,193 adults who consider themselves a caregiver for a parent, spouse or partner age 65 or older. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.