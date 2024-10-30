A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris supported by 50% of likely voters and Republican former President Donald Trump supported by 49%, in a head-to-head matchup. These results include initially undecided voters who were then asked whom they would vote for if they had to choose. In the previous poll in late September, Harris received 52% and Trump 48% among likely voters.

The survey was conducted with a hybrid sample of 608 respondents selected from the Wisconsin voter registration list, and 226 selected from the SSRS Opinion Panel. The SSRS Opinion Panel is a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques.

