As the Trump administration escalates its immigration enforcement efforts, 53% of Americans say it is doing “too much” when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the United States illegally. That share is up from 44% in March.

This analysis is based on a survey conducted Oct. 6-16, 2025, among 8,046 U.S. adults.

We recruited people through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection.

We conducted interviews in English and Spanish, either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to reflect the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, presidential vote (among voters) and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.