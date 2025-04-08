The public and experts are far apart in their enthusiasm and predictions for AI. But they share similar views in wanting more personal control and worrying regulation will fall short.

Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand how Americans’ views of artificial intelligence compare with the views of those who have expertise in the field. This report includes findings from a survey of U.S. adults, a survey of AI experts and a series of in-depth interviews with experts.

Survey of U.S. adults

To understand the views of the American public, we surveyed 5,410 adults from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2024. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Survey of AI experts

To understand the views of AI experts, we surveyed 1,013 AI experts living in the United States from Aug. 14 to Oct. 31, 2024. To create the sample, Center researchers compiled a list of authors and presenters at 21 AI-related conferences held in 2023 or 2024. Surveys were conducted online, and experts were asked to confirm that they live in the U.S. and that their work or research relates to AI before proceeding. Because there is no definitive source of population benchmarks for this group, responses from the expert survey are unweighted. They are only representative of the views of experts who responded to the survey.

In-depth interviews with AI experts

To further explore expert views, we conducted 30 in-depth interviews with AI experts from Oct. 18 to Nov. 26, 2024. The interviews were designed to give AI experts across a range of different demographic dimensions, including race, ethnicity and gender, a chance to elaborate on their views. However, the in-depth interviews are not representative of any demographic group or AI experts as a whole. Quotes have been lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

