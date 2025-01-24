Most adults in the United States drink alcohol, but there is steadily growing public concern about the health effects of moderate drinking.

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS released Friday finds that half of US adults say that moderate drinking is bad for health, more than double the share who said the same two decades ago. Women and adults younger than 45 are more likely than men and older adults to say that moderate drinking is bad for health, as were Democrats and independents.

The study was conducted for CNN via web and telephone on the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques.