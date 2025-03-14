As many Americans set their clocks forward on Sunday, March 9, there’s debate about ending this tradition. 54% of Americans favor eliminating clock changes in favor of permanent daylight-saving time.

President Trump posted on social media in December, “The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.”

This study was conducted by Stetson University’s Center for Public Opinion Research through SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from February 21 – February 23, 2025, among a sample of 1,006 respondents. The survey was conducted via web and telephone.