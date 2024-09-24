As part of KFF’s ongoing effort to identify and track misinformation in the U.S., the latest KFF Health Misinformation Tracking Poll examines claims about immigrants that have circulated during the 2024 presidential election cycle. While immigration has been a frequent topic of the campaign, the political discourse surrounding immigrants often overlooks the perspectives and experiences of immigrants themselves. To address this gap, this report includes new insights from a survey of immigrants in addition to views among the general public. This research builds on the 2023 KFF/LA Times Survey of Immigrants, which found that large shares of immigrants are confused and fearful about using government benefit programs. A companion issue brief provides key facts about immigrants’ health care use and costs.

This KFF Survey of Immigrants: Election 2024 was designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at KFF. The survey was conducted August 19-September 17, 2024, online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 543 U.S. immigrants in English (429), Chinese (21), Spanish (80), Korean (12), and Vietnamese (1). The sample was reached through the SSRS/KFF Immigrants Panel either online (n=492) or over the phone (n=51). The SSRS/KFF Immigrants Panel is a nationally representative probability-based panel of immigrants where panel members were recruited randomly in one of three ways: (a) Through invitations mailed to respondents randomly sampled from an Address-Based Sample (ABS) provided by Marketing Systems Groups (MSG) through the U.S. Postal Service’s Computerized Delivery Sequence (CDS); (b) a random digit dial telephone sample of prepaid cell phone numbers obtained through MSG from a dual-frame random digit dial (RDD) sample provided by MSG or (c) calling back telephone numbers from recent SSRS RDD polls whose final disposition was “language barrier,” meaning the person answering the phone spoke a language other than English or Spanish.