Chronic health conditions are taking a major, hidden toll on the U.S. workforce’s lives and productivity, according to a new national poll by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the de Beaumont Foundation. The poll, conducted among a national sample of U.S. employees, found that three-fourths (76%) of those with chronic conditions—such as hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, and asthma—need to manage their conditions during work hours. Yet a majority (60%) have not formally disclosed their conditions to their employer.

Interviews were conducted with a representative sample of 1,010 part-time and full-time working adults ages 18 and older, who work at organizations with 50 or more employees. Respondents were reached online and by phone through the SSRS Opinion Panel.

The SSRS Opinion Panel is a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques. Contact us for more information on the SSRS Opinion Panel.



