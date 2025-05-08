With about a month to go, New Jersey’s registered voters are largely unaware that a primary election for governor will take place on June 10, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Results are from a statewide poll of 1,058 adults contacted through the probability-based Rutgers-Eagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel from April 1 to April 10. The full sample has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points. The registered voter subsample contains 966 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points.